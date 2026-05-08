Chandigarh offers special deals on Mother’s Day; CITCO hotels roll out discounts, free cakes

Planning to take your mother out for a special meal this Sunday? CITCO’s flagship hotels in Chandigarh are sweetening the deal with discounts of up to 20 per cent on dining, along with free cakes and freshly baked treats to mark Mother’s Day on May 10.

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At Hotel Mountview, guests dining with their mothers will get a 20 per cent discount on all à la carte food. As a bonus, the first 10 guests to arrive with their mothers will receive a complimentary freshly baked cake. The hotel’s patisserie is also offering a curated range of dry cakes and cream-based cakes specially prepared for the occasion — customers can place advance orders a day before.

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At Hotel Shivalikview, a 20 per cent discount on à la carte food will be available at both Cloud-9 Restaurant and the Coffee Shop. Families looking for a lakeside setting can head to Chef Lakeview at Sukhna Lake, where a 10 per cent discount on food will be on offer through the day.

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CITCO Managing Director Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said the occasion was an opportunity to “strengthen bonds with patrons while showcasing the warmth and quality of CITCO’s services”.

Chief General Manager Naveen described Mother’s Day as “a celebration of love, care and togetherness”, adding that the special offers were aimed at helping families create memories and making mothers feel cherished.

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CITCO has also announced that International Tea Day will be observed the following week, with themed promotions rolled out across its hospitality units.