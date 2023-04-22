 Chandigarh official warns of action over manual file movement : The Tribune India

Chandigarh official warns of action over manual file movement

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The UT Vigilance Secretary has warned of action over non-compliance of orders on movement of all physical files through e-office module. In a bid to end delays, the UT Chief Vigilance Officer had directed all departments, boards, corporations, etc., to switch over to the “e-office module” for movement of files on November 15, 2022.

The move is aimed at countering allegations by public of delay in processing of files by certain officers/officials for varied reasons and redressing subordinates’ grievance of their seniors keeping files pending for long periods and then covering up the delay by making them sign in back date or showing the file as pending for discussion.

The Chief Vigilance Officer had directed all departments, boards, corporations and undertakings of the administration to immediately switch over to the movement of all physical files (intra-department and inter-departments) through e-office module of the NIC and the manual file movement registers should be discontinued.

In a directions issued today, Vigilance Secretary Yashpal Garg stated that “some files are being kept pending for longer durations for reasons not known.”

He said some unconfirmed inputs/complaints were being received about movement of physical files without entry in the e-office module and such files were being kept pending for longer durations for reasons not known.

He said in the directions issued by the Chief Vigilance Officer in November, it was specifically directed that after December 1, 2022, there should not be any pending file in the office chambers/personal branches/camp offices, which had not been entered in the e-office module.

“Objections/deficiencies, if any, should be communicated to the applicants in a single go. Strict action to be taken in cases where one after other deficiencies are communicated because it leads to harassment to applicants and delays decisions,” the order added.

He said, “Similarly placed cases cannot be treated differently unless there are some genuine reasons, which are duly recorded. It was also specifically made clear that after December 1, 2022, in case of any allegations of undue delay on part of the officer/official where the file was moved through manual file movement register, an adverse inference may be drawn by the Vigilance Department unless the same is found justified for genuine reasons.”

He reiterated strict compliance of the orders and in case of any violation, the officer concerned would be liable to face consequences.

