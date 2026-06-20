Chandigarh officials to meet Shah over Master Plan revamp

UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and other senior officials will meet Home Minister Amit Shah next week to take up a host of key city issues, including proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031, conversion of leasehold industrial and commercial properties to freehold, and need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board dwelling units.

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The officials are expected to make a detailed presentation before Shah, with proposed changes to the CMP -- particularly those relating to high-rise construction, enhanced Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and mixed land use -- likely to be among the major issues under discussion.

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The key changes proposed in the CMP include an increase in FAR and permissible building heights, particularly in Phase III sectors, peripheral areas and industrial zones. Under the proposed norms, FAR in Phase III sectors could increase from the existing 1.2 to 3.0, allowing nearly three times more built-up area on the same plot. Building heights may rise up to 30 metres, enabling structures of eight to ten storeys, while ground coverage could increase to 40 per cent.

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The proposed changes also envision high-rise residential development in new areas. In Pocket 6 of Manimajra, the proposal permits the construction of stilt-plus-five-storey residential buildings.

Industrial areas are also set to benefit from relaxed norms. The Administration has proposed enhancing FAR to 2.0 while permitting 60 per cent ground coverage and a maximum building height of 68 feet 3 inches for plots up to two kanal. Larger plots would also be eligible for FAR of 2.0 and 60 per cent ground coverage.

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Industrial associations have welcomed the move, saying it could help revive Chandigarh’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), many of which have struggled due to space constraints and relocation pressures.

Another significant proposal involves increasing the city’s mixed land use (MLU) component from 252 acres (0.89 per cent) to 428 acres (1.5 per cent), adding nearly 176 acres of new mixed-use zones. The proposed additions include a 1.5-km extension of the Vikas Marg corridor towards the Punjab boundary, around 78 acres near the Sub-City Centre in Sector 43, and nearly 60 acres in Industrial Area Phase III.

However, the proposed shift towards vertical growth has triggered concerns among urban planners, architects, heritage experts and residents. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has objected to the amendments, arguing that increasing building heights up to 30 metres, ground coverage up to 40 per cent, and FAR up to 2.5-3.0 represents a fundamental departure from Chandigarh’s human-scale planning principles based on “sun, space and verdure”.

Chander Verma, chairman of the Chandigarh Industrial Converted Plot Owners Association, said issues pertaining to industries, including conversion from leasehold to freehold, building misuse and violation notices, increasing FAR on a par with adjoining states, and allowing MSME service activities in the Industrial Area, had remained pending for a long time.

He said the leasehold system had adversely affected industry, with many businesses shifting to neighbouring cities such as Panchkula and Mohali, where commercial properties were available on a freehold basis.

Officials said the Administration would place the proposals before the Union Home Ministry and seek approval.