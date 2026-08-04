Chandigarh Oly Assn polls on hold as hearing fixed for March 3

A resolution to the controversy on which Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) faction has a legitimate claim over the body seems nowhere in sight, as the Punjab & Haryana High Court has reportedly fixed March 3 as the next date of hearing of the ongoing case.

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The latest update means that the COA will not be able to hold elections since the matter is already listed in the court. Even if one of the factions agrees to hold the elections, the other group will argue that the matter is sub judice, and the association is most likely to continue under the Deputy Commissioner-appointed administrator.

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Earlier, the battle to clear the status of affiliated and non-affiliated units of the COA was listed in court for July 22, and was expected to receive a ruling.

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It was in June this year that Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav had appointed Municipal Corporation Special Commissioner Pradeep Kumar as the new COA administrator and Social Welfare Director Palika Arora as the returning officer. The election process of the COA, which was initiated under the supervision of the UT Sports Department for the first time following the court’s intervention, was later put on hold by the

High Court.

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The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had submitted an affidavit regarding the status of the units affiliated to the COA. However, with associations raising questions over the affiliation and disaffiliation of the units, the matter is nowhere near an early resolution.

The otherwise controversial COA was scheduled to elect its new body late last year. However, as many as 22 local associations were approved and included in the COA electoral roll to participate in the elections. These were to be held on November 21, 2025.

However, despite completion of the nomination process, some of the associations filed a fresh plea in the High Court and the election process was stayed. When the High Court involved the IOA, it submitted that the existing members (units) at any given point of time for any state Olympic association would always be such associations which stand recognised not only by the state Olympic association, but also by their respective national sports federations. However, in several cases, some units were affiliated and disaffiliated by the COA without adhering to the prescribed parameters.