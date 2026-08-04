DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Oly Assn polls on hold as hearing fixed for March 3

Chandigarh Oly Assn polls on hold as hearing fixed for March 3

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A resolution to the controversy on which Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) faction has a legitimate claim over the body seems nowhere in sight, as the Punjab & Haryana High Court has reportedly fixed March 3 as the next date of hearing of the ongoing case.

Advertisement

The latest update means that the COA will not be able to hold elections since the matter is already listed in the court. Even if one of the factions agrees to hold the elections, the other group will argue that the matter is sub judice, and the association is most likely to continue under the Deputy Commissioner-appointed administrator.

Advertisement

Earlier, the battle to clear the status of affiliated and non-affiliated units of the COA was listed in court for July 22, and was expected to receive a ruling.

Advertisement

It was in June this year that Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav had appointed Municipal Corporation Special Commissioner Pradeep Kumar as the new COA administrator and Social Welfare Director Palika Arora as the returning officer. The election process of the COA, which was initiated under the supervision of the UT Sports Department for the first time following the court’s intervention, was later put on hold by the

High Court.

Advertisement

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had submitted an affidavit regarding the status of the units affiliated to the COA. However, with associations raising questions over the affiliation and disaffiliation of the units, the matter is nowhere near an early resolution.

The otherwise controversial COA was scheduled to elect its new body late last year. However, as many as 22 local associations were approved and included in the COA electoral roll to participate in the elections. These were to be held on November 21, 2025.

However, despite completion of the nomination process, some of the associations filed a fresh plea in the High Court and the election process was stayed. When the High Court involved the IOA, it submitted that the existing members (units) at any given point of time for any state Olympic association would always be such associations which stand recognised not only by the state Olympic association, but also by their respective national sports federations. However, in several cases, some units were affiliated and disaffiliated by the COA without adhering to the prescribed parameters.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts