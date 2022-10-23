Chandigarh: Olympian rower courts controversy

Chandigarh, October 22
A controversy erupted after a girl complained to the police that an Olympian rower allegedly made an eve-teasing bid at her in the Sector 11 market today.
The girl alleged that the rower, along with his friends in a vehicle, made an indecent gesture at her. She called up the police, after which the rower and his friends were summoned to the Sector 11 police station.
The police said misunderstanding was cleared, after which the girl and the boys reached a compromise. “The girl has given it in writing that she does not want any action against the rower,” said Inspector Jasbir Singh.
