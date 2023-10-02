Chandigarh Olympic Association politics delays state games again

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 1

A faction of the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) headed by NS Thakur had announced to conduct the 2nd Chandigarh State Games before the Goa National Games, but during the Annual General Meeting, which was held after a gap of two years today, the group made the announcement that the 2nd Chandigarh Games will be conducted sometime in December 2023–January 2024. After working out the essential modalities, the proposal will be sent to the Sports Department for approval.

The announcement has come at a time when the COA is facing a problem of infighting among Amrinder Singh Bazaz, the self-acclaimed president, and Thakur, the self-acclaimed secretary, of the association.

The meeting was attended by 31 representatives of affiliated units. Addressing the members, Thakur said that Association President Amrinder Bazaz didn’t perform his duties, and now a core committee has been formed that will take charge. The process of filling the posts of the new president, two vice presidents, and all other posts will also be completed. Along with this, he said that the next AGM will be called within 10 days. An affiliation and de-affiliation committee has also been constituted. Earlier, Bazaz had already termed this meeting illegal and claimed that the secretary is not authorised to call such sudden meetings.

Sethi appointed chairman

The executive has appointed President of Chandigarh Rugby and Football Association Ranjan Sethi as chairman to look after all the work related to the playing kits, track suits, and travel expenses of the players for the Goa National Games.