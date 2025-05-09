Chandigarh on alert: Potential air threat alert issued by Air Force Station; sirens sounded

A potential aerial threat alert was issued on Friday by the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, prompting authorities to initiate emergency protocols across the city.

Sirens were sounded in multiple areas following the warning, signaling residents to take immediate precautionary measures. In response, the office of the District Commissioner (DC), Chandigarh, has urged all citizens to remain indoors and avoid balconies, rooftops, and open areas until further notice.

“This is a precautionary measure in view of an air warning received from the Air Force Station. Citizens are advised to stay calm, remain inside their homes, and await further instructions from official sources,” said a statement from the DC’s office.

Advertisement

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and security measures have been heightened across key locations in the city. Emergency services are on standby.

More details awaited.