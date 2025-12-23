Chandigarh on high alert for Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Wednesday

The Tricity has been placed on high alert ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s whirlwind visit to Panchkula on Wednesday, with Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali declared no-flying zones for drones and UAVs and extensive traffic restrictions and diversions put in place to ensure smooth VVIP movement.

Shah will be in Panchkula for nearly three-and-a-half hours, during which he will attend four major events, reflecting an unusually tight schedule. Official records show that he will take both lunch and dinner on board the aircraft, underlining the compressed nature of his programme.

In Panchkula, elaborate multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place with the deployment of more than 2,700 police personnel. As many as 10 DCP and SP-rank officers, four additional SPs, 41 DSPs/ACPs and 90 inspectors have been tasked with maintaining law and order. Security personnel from various police ranges, commissionerates and districts across Haryana have also been pressed into service.

DCP Srishti Gupta has been appointed the overall in-charge of security arrangements and will supervise deployments throughout the Home Minister’s visit. Senior officers have already conducted on-site inspections of all venues to assess preparedness.

Given the VVIP movement, the Chandigarh Administration has declared the entire Union Territory a no-flying zone for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles for December 24, citing potential security threats. The ban does not apply to law enforcement agencies and authorised government personnel.

Traffic curbs will add to the heightened security footprint. In Chandigarh, traffic will be regulated on key arterial roads, including Dakshin Marg, Purv Marg and Madhya Marg, during specified afternoon and evening windows on Wednesday. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance, use alternative routes and follow real-time updates issued by Chandigarh Traffic Police on social media.

In Panchkula, movement of traffic will remain restricted around Tau Devi Lal Stadium and adjoining sectors during the Home Minister’s programme, while the Chandigarh-Panchkula route via Saketri will remain closed for the day. Vehicles heading from Chandigarh to Panchkula have been advised to use internal city routes to avoid congestion.

The high-alert arrangements come against the backdrop of Shah’s previous planned transit halt in Chandigarh and Panchkula on December 19, which had to be cancelled at the last minute after dense fog in Delhi grounded his aircraft, rendering elaborate security and traffic measures futile.

With weather conditions currently favourable, authorities across the Tricity are leaving nothing to chance this time, as Shah undertakes a packed schedule spanning official, ceremonial and public engagements in Panchkula before flying out the same evening.

ITINERARY

14:25 hrs: Departs Palam (Delhi) by BSF aircraft; lunch on board

15:25 hrs: Arrives at Chandigarh Technical Airport

15:55-16:50 hrs: Mega Sahkari Sammelan at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula

16:55-17:55 hrs: Haryana Police Passing Out Parade at Tau Devi Lal Stadium

18:00-18:30 hrs: Atal Park — unveiling of Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue, exhibition, library and blood donation camp

18:35-19:25 hrs: Veer Bal Diwas Samaroh at Indradhanush Auditorium

19:55 hrs: Departs Chandigarh by BSF aircraft; dinner on board