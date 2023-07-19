Chandigarh: On run for 19 yrs, PO in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO) in a case of kidnapping and rape, who had been on the run for over 19 years, was nabbed by the UT police. The accused, identified as Hari Chand (48) of Uttar Pradesh, changed his appearance and worked as a pathi at a gurdwara in Budaun district of UP. The case against him was registered at Mani Majra police station in December 1999. The complainant who worked at a brick-kiln had alleged his 15-year-old daughter was raped by his co-workers Prempal, Hari Chand, Mahender Singh, Shish Pal and Pritam Singh. The police said during the trial, Hari Chand failed to appear before the court and was declared a PO on February 20, 2004. The accused kept changing his identify and address to evade the arrest. tns

Man kills self, probe on

Chandigarh: A 42-year-old man reportedly hanged himself at his house in Shastri Nagar. The victim, identified as Manoj, was rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead. No suicide note was found from the spot. The police have initiated inquest proceedings.TNS

Two nabbed with drugs

Chandigarh: The crime branch of the Chandigarh police has nabbed two drug peddlers, including a woman. A team of cops first nailed Annu (25), a resident of the Mauli Complex, with 49.5 grams of heroin in Sector 25. It was during the interrogation when the suspect identified Sunny Ram (24) of the Dadu Majara Colony as the man who would supply drugs to her. The police said 20 grams of heroin were recovered from Sunny’s possession. Crime branch sleuths have claimed that some members of Annu’s family have also involved in the peddling of drugs. Her brother Shammi, who is currently on the loose.