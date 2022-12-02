Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The new outpatient department (OPD) at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), South Campus, Sector 48, got operational today with 12 patients visiting the facility for consultation.

Yashpal Garg, Secretary Health-cum-Secretary Medical Education & Research, in the presence of ward councillor Rajinder Kumar Sharma, GMCH Director-Principal Prof Jasbinder Kaur, GMCH Medical Superintendent Prof Sudhir Garg and representatives of the Resident Welfare Associations attended the opening ceremony.

Garg said the administration as well as GMCH would provide accessible and quality healthcare to residents. “Opening of OPDs is another step towards providing better facilities to city residents. The arrangements will be reviewed at regular intervals and improved further,” said Garg.

He underscored the benefits of getting an Ayushman Bharat health ID. Besides ease of availing of health services, it allowed portability of electronic health records all over India in a secure manner.