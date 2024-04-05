Chandigarh Open: Local contender Angad, Mysuru’s Yashas claim joint lead on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Angad Cheema, a city lad, carded a 5-under 67 to move into the joint lead along with Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra (66) and Italian rookie Michele Ortolani (69), at a total of 11-under 133, in the round two of the Rs 1 crore Chandigarh Golf Open at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Gaganjeet Bhullar (67), another city-based golfer, was on fourth position, a shot off the lead. The other tricity professionals in the top-10 were Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) and Karandeep Kochhar (72), both tied for eighth spot at 7-under 137.

Angad (66-67), who was overnight tied-5th and two off the lead, made the most of a good start to gain four spots. A 10-ft birdie putt on the first and 20-ft eagle conversion on the second got the 34-year-old Angad’s round going. A winner of PGTI, who has been a picture of consistency since last season having finished fifth on the PGTI Order of Merit in 2023, Angad added three more birdies and a bogey to his card. He finished with a flourish, thanks to a 12-ft birdie conversion on the last hole.

“It was a steady round barring one mistake on the 14th. I’m looking to make the most of my good form on home course. I started well and then kept the momentum going. The rest was all about keeping it as simple as possible. I feel I have a good understanding of my game at the moment and that is helping me perform well,” said Angad.

Yashas (67-66), who was overnight tied eighth and three off the lead, posted a bogey-free 66, the day’s joint lowest round, to move up seven spots into the joint lead. His round featured four birdie conversions from 10 to 25 ft. Like Angad, Yashas too dropped just one bogey over the first two rounds.

Michele (64-69), the overnight joint leader, continued at the top of the pack following his 69 on Thursday. He chipped-in for birdie on the 17th. “It’s always tough to match up to a first round of eight-under. So I’m quite happy with the way I managed myself today and kept the momentum going,” added the Italian.

Milkha duo miss the cut

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh (73) ended the Day two at the tied-32nd with 2-under 142. His 14-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh followed up his impressive first round of 71 with a 74 to total 1-over 145 and narrowly miss the cut by one shot.

