Chandigarh: Outsiders turn up at Panjab University, seek revival of polls in Punjab

Despite a complete ban on the entry of outsiders, supporters of student outfits from other states turned up for election campaigning at the PU here on Wednesday, with many demanding the revival of student polls in colleges and universities across Punjab.

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Student elections in Punjab have been banned since 1984-85, including in colleges affiliated to Panjab University.

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In 2018, then Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had promised to reintroduce student polls from 2019, a promise that remained unfulfilled till now.

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“Such elections should be held across Punjab. These should be revived for the welfare of students and to groom young leaders,” said Prithpal Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, who was here to support a candidate contesting for the post of the president.

Another student said rules should be implemented uniformly. “On coming here, I realised that students have got a platform to raise their voice. Such platforms allow the youth to fight for their rights,” said Sukhwinder.