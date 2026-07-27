Chandigarh panel orders caregiver agency to refund client

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Delhi-based Kumar Personnel Services Pvt. Ltd. to refund Rs 17,727 to a city resident, along with interest at 6% per annum, after the agency failed to provide caregiver services in accordance with their agreement.

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The commission also ordered the agency to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant as compensation for the harassment caused and towards litigation expenses.

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According to the complaint filed by city resident Abhishek Mandhar, Kumar Personnel Services Pvt. Ltd. provides domestic helpers and caregivers. On Nov. 30, 2024, he entered into an agreement with the agency to avail the services of a caregiver for a continuous period of 11 months for Rs 30,000. He initially paid Rs 15,000, followed by further payments of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 on different dates.

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Pursuant to the agreement, the agency deputed a woman as a caregiver and shared her biodata. However, the caregiver left abruptly on Apr. 15, 2025, after serving for less than five months.

Mandhar alleged that the agency subsequently sent temporary replacements who were wholly incompetent and negligent, endangering the safety of his infant child. He and his wife repeatedly requested the agency to either reinstate the original caregiver or provide a suitable replacement, but the agency continued to delay the matter on one pretext or another.

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Left with no alternative, the complainant served a legal notice on the agency seeking a pro-rata refund. However, the agency failed to respond, prompting him to file a consumer complaint alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. He sought a pro-rata refund along with interest, compensation and litigation expenses.

Despite being duly served, the agency did not appear before the commission. It was accordingly proceeded against ex parte by an order dated Nov. 14, 2025.

After hearing the matter, the commission held that the agency had provided caregiver services for less than five months against the agreed period of 11 months and had failed to refund the pro-rata amount of Rs 17,727 despite repeated requests.

The commission held that the agency's conduct amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

Allowing the complaint, the commission directed the agency to refund Rs 17,727 to the complainant with interest at 6% per annum from the date of institution of the consumer complaint until the date of actual realisation. It also directed the agency to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the harassment caused and towards litigation expenses.