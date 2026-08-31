Chandigarh panel to review collector rates for institutional properties

The UT Administration has constituted an eight-member committee to streamline and determine the categorisation of various institutional properties, including nursing homes, educational institutions, social organisations, hotels, clubs, and petrol pumps. The move aims at reviewing collector rates.

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According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, the eight-member panel will be chaired by the Finance Secretary.

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The committee includes the Deputy Commissioner, Director of Higher Education, Director of School Education, Director of Health Services, Director of Social Welfare, and Director of Food and Supplies as members, with the Tehsildar (Revenue) acting as the member secretary.

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In addition to defining new categories, the panel is mandated to review the previous rates and multiplying factors recommended by a DC-led committee established on November 22, 2024. — TNS