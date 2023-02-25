Chandigarh: Panjab University's Sameera Khan adjudged best gymnast

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Sameera Khan of Panjab University campus was adjudged the best gymnast on the concluding day of the Panjab University Inter-College Artistic Gymnastics Championship for Women, today. She scored 45.35 points to claim the top position. Susmita Halder (44.85 points) and Tamanna Sharma (43.10 points), both from MCM DAV College, Sector 36, claimed second and third positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, the team of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, won the overall team championship, followed by Panjab University Campus at the second position and Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, at the third spot. The Sector 36 team claimed 176.25 points to claim the top spot, while Panjab University campus team scored 73.75 points. The Sector 42 team claimed third position by scoring 49.60 points.

In the table vault event, Susmita claimed top position by scoring 12.20 points, while Sameera finished second with 10.40 points. Tamanna claimed third position with 10.10 points and Dilniya Sudheer claimed fourth position with 9.65 points.

In the uneven bars event, Sameera finished first with 12.70 points. Tamanna (11.20 points) finished second, followed by Susmita (10.70 points) and Dilniya (9.95 points). In the beam event, Susmita (11.70 points), Tamanna (11.30 points), Sameera (10.95 points) and Khushi (9.55 points) remained the top performers, while in the floor exercise event, Sameera (11.30 points), Tamanna (10.50 points), Susmita (10.25 points) and Dilniya (10.00 points) won laurels.