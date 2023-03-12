Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee of Rs 1.65 crore

Chandigarh, March 12
The Chandigarh police have arrested Sanjay Sharma, Director, Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, for allegedly submitting fake bank guarantees of Rs 1.65 crore for running 57 paid parking lots in the city.
The police said his remand is going to end tomorrow. “We cannot reveal any more information for now as more accused are to be arrested in the case," said SP (EOW) Ketan Bansal in a press conference this afternoon.
Chandigarh Police is now trying to trace Anil Kumar Sharma, contractor of the agency. Both accused hail from Delhi.
The company was allotted operation and management of 57 parking lots in the city for a period of three years in January 2020.
As per the terms and conditions of the contract, three bank guarantees of Syndicate Bank amounting to Rs 1.65 crore were deposited by the company.
The complainant alleged on account of failure to pay the licence fee of around Rs 7 crore, the MC made a claim to cash the bank guarantees, but the bank claimed no such guarantees had been issued by its branch.
Acting on the complaint, a case of cheating was registered against the company at the Sector 17 police station.
