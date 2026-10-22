Chandigarh pays homage to police martyrs

The UT police observed Police Commemoration Day today with a parade at the Sector 17 police station ground to honour personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Chandigarh DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, along with other officers, paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial in the presence of the families of the martyrs.

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The day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of 10 CRPF personnel who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh in 1959.

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Between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, as many as 154 personnel of state police forces and central forces laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The UT police also paid homage to its 10 personnel who have been killed in the line of duty since 1966. Inspector Jagjit Singh, then SHO of the Sector 39 police station, was killed during a raid on terrorists in Sector 45 in 1988. ASI Amarjit Singh was ambushed near Kajheri in 1989, while Constable Shamsher Singh was shot dead by militants outside his home in January 1991. ASIs Lalu Ram and Amin Chand died in a bomb blast in August 1991. SI Amarjit Singh was killed in 1992 while escorting undertrial terrorists to the PGI. Inspector Sucha Singh was stabbed to death by an accused near the district courts in 2013.

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Head Constable Sukhjinder Singh died in January 2025 following an accident in Amritsar district while serving summons. Constable Sukhdarshan Singh and Home Guard volunteer Rajesh Kumar were killed on March 13, 2025, when a speeding car rammed into their naka at the Zirakpur barrier.

The police said the 10 personnel had laid down their lives while serving a force that had strived since its inception in 1966 to provide efficient, law-abiding and responsive policing.