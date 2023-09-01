Chandigarh: Pedestrian hit by bike, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcycle. Mohammad Shamim, a resident of Sector 52, reported that a motorcycle rider, Roshan Lal, a resident of Kapurthala, hit a pedestrian on the Sector 35/43 road. The victim was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Theft reported at Sec 27 house

Chandigarh: Deepak Singh reported that taps and electricity wire were stolen from his house between August 16 and 30. The police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station and started investigation. TNS

ADR Centre at Mohali inspected

Mohali: Manjinder Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali, visited the Alternative Dispute Redress (ADR) Centre at the office of the District Legal Services Authority to supervise its working. He inspected the records being maintained in the Front Office, DLSA office as well as Legal Aid Defence Counsel System. He also interacted with the Retainer Lawyer who mans the Front Office to provide legal advice to visitors. Baljinder Singh Maan, Secretary, DLSA, Mohali, was also present.

