Chandigarh: Pedestrian hit by bike, dies

Chandigarh: A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcycle. Mohammad Shamim, a resident of Sector 52, reported that a motorcycle rider, Roshan Lal, a resident of Kapurthala, hit a pedestrian on the Sector 35/43 road. The victim was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Theft reported at Sec 27 house
Chandigarh: Deepak Singh reported that taps and electricity wire were stolen from his house between August 16 and 30. The police have registered a case at the Sector 26 police station and started investigation. TNS
ADR Centre at Mohali inspected
Mohali: Manjinder Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali, visited the Alternative Dispute Redress (ADR) Centre at the office of the District Legal Services Authority to supervise its working. He inspected the records being maintained in the Front Office, DLSA office as well as Legal Aid Defence Counsel System. He also interacted with the Retainer Lawyer who mans the Front Office to provide legal advice to visitors. Baljinder Singh Maan, Secretary, DLSA, Mohali, was also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road in Punjab
the carcass has been sent for post mortem.