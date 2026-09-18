Chandigarh: PGI Director cautions against over-reliance on tech in healthcare

“Nothing can beat the watchful eyes of a healthcare professional when it comes to patient safety. Technology can assist us, but it cannot replace human observation, alertness and clinical judgement at the bedside,” stated Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the institute’s observance of World Patient Safety Day 2026 at PGIMER on Thursday.

The inaugural programme brought together faculty members, residents, students, nursing staff and healthcare professionals from different disciplines. The programme was attended by Prof Sanjay Jain, Dean (Academics) and Chairperson, Institute Patient Safety Committee; Prof Vijay K Goni, Acting Medical Superintendent; and Dr Mahesh Devnani, Nodal Officer, Patient Safety, Department of Hospital Administration, among others.

Advertisement

Prof Lal emphasised that the first principle of medicine ‘do no harm’, lies at the heart of patient safety. Cautioning against excessive dependence on technology and gadgets, he said, “If we believe that AI alone is going to promote patient safety, we may be overlooking the most important safeguard, the watchful healthcare professional.”

Advertisement

Recalling an incident from his internship in 1986-87, when a large number of trauma victims were expected at a civil hospital in Punjab, he said a senior surgeon had taught him that “the first casualty during an acute event is logical thinking.”

20 Swedish students arrive at institute

Advertisement

Twenty medical students from Sweden have reached the PGIMER for a two-week elective posting in the Department of Paediatrics and the School of Public Health. The group is accompanied by three faculty members from Region Skane, Sweden- Dr Christian Penno, Dr Viktor Peny and Dr Ioannis Orfanos.

The visiting students and faculty are exchanging knowledge with faculty and residents of the Department of Pediatrics and the Division of Paediatric Infectious Diseases.