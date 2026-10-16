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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh PGIMER doctor becomes first Indian to win Paediatric Neurology Trainee Award

Chandigarh PGIMER doctor becomes first Indian to win Paediatric Neurology Trainee Award

Dr Parth Lal honoured for NitRIS trial on nitrazepam in infantile epileptic spasms; award presented at Child Neurology Society meeting in Montreal

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:37 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Dr Parth Lal receives the prestigious Paediatric Neurology Trainee Award in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Friday.
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Dr Parth Lal, a DM trainee in Paediatric Neurology at the PGIMER, has become the first Indian to win the Paediatric Neurology Trainee Award for 2025, given for an outstanding original research article by a trainee.

The award was presented today at the 2026 Child Neurology Society meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Selection is based on the scientific significance, methodological rigour, quality and innovation of the research.

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Dr Lal was honoured for the NitRIS trial, published in the journal Pediatric Neurology. The trial provided proof-of-concept evidence for the potential effectiveness of nitrazepam in children with infantile epileptic spasms syndrome (IESS), a form of epilepsy in infancy that can be difficult to treat. The journal carried an accompanying editorial by members of its editorial board.

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Dr Lal credited the research environment, guidance and support of the PGIMER Department of Pediatrics for the achievement, according to the institute.

In December 2025, he received the Suzanne and Peter Berry International Travel Award from the American Epilepsy Society. He was one of only two young investigators worldwide chosen from over 1,500 international submissions.

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The recognition

Award: 2025 Paediatric Neurology Trainee Award

Winner: Dr Parth Lal, DM trainee, Paediatric Neurology, PGIMER

Research: NitRIS trial, published in Pediatric Neurology

Subject: Nitrazepam in infantile epileptic spasms syndrome

Presented: 2026 Child Neurology Society meeting, Montreal

Earlier: Suzanne and Peter Berry International Travel Award, American Epilepsy Society, December 2025 (1,500+ submissions; one of two winners)

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