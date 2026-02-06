Chandigarh PGIMER emerges as national leader in high-end surgeries under Ayushman Bharat

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has emerged as a national benchmark in delivering complex and high-end medical procedures under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), significantly expanding access to advanced healthcare for economically vulnerable patients.

Advertisement

Addressing the media at PGIMER on Friday, director Vivek Lal emphasised that the institute has emerged as a torchbearer in the effective implementation of government health schemes for the benefit of the most vulnerable sections of society. He observed that Ayushman Bharat is not merely a financial protection mechanism but a comprehensive systemic reform that is fundamentally reshaping healthcare delivery in India.

Advertisement

Highlighting its performance under the flagship health assurance scheme, PGIMER officials said the institute has treated a cumulative 1,75,676 Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries since 2019, placing it among the country’s leading public-sector tertiary care centres implementing the programme.

Advertisement

Officials noted that PGIMER receives referrals from across the country, often involving patients who have exhausted treatment options elsewhere.

State-wise analysis shows that patients from Punjab constitute the largest share of beneficiaries, followed by Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, underlining PGIMER’s role as a national referral centre.