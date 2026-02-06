Chandigarh PGIMER emerges as national leader in high-end surgeries under Ayushman Bharat
Officials noted that Chandigarh PGIMER receives referrals from across the country, often involving patients who have exhausted treatment options elsewhere
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has emerged as a national benchmark in delivering complex and high-end medical procedures under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), significantly expanding access to advanced healthcare for economically vulnerable patients.
Addressing the media at PGIMER on Friday, director Vivek Lal emphasised that the institute has emerged as a torchbearer in the effective implementation of government health schemes for the benefit of the most vulnerable sections of society. He observed that Ayushman Bharat is not merely a financial protection mechanism but a comprehensive systemic reform that is fundamentally reshaping healthcare delivery in India.
Highlighting its performance under the flagship health assurance scheme, PGIMER officials said the institute has treated a cumulative 1,75,676 Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries since 2019, placing it among the country’s leading public-sector tertiary care centres implementing the programme.
State-wise analysis shows that patients from Punjab constitute the largest share of beneficiaries, followed by Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, underlining PGIMER’s role as a national referral centre.