Chandigarh: PGIMER Eye OPD shifted to new block

The walk-in OPD of the Eye Department at PGIMER will function from the third level of the New OPD Block from September 22 till further orders due to fire safety compliance work on the second level of the Advanced Eye Centre.

The walk-in OPD will operate from Room Numbers 094 to 3105. Registration of new and old patients attending the walk-in OPD will be carried out at the registration counters on the ground floor of the New OPD Block. Eye emergency patients will continue to be registered and examined exclusively at the Advanced Eye Centre.

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Special Clinics of the Eye Department, including Retina, Cornea, Oculoplastics, Retinoblastoma, Glaucoma, Paediatric Ophthalmology and Neuro-Ophthalmology, will also continue to function.