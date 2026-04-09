Chandigarh PGI’s Dermatology Dept leads Asia; ranked 18 in world

In a landmark achievement, the Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprology at the PGI, Chandigarh, has been ranked first in Asia and 18th globally in dermatology by EduRank in its 2026 rankings.

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This accomplishment marks a hat-trick of excellence, with PGI retaining its No. 1 position in Asia for three consecutive years (2024, 2025 and 2026) while further improving its global standing from 19th last year.

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Expressing happiness, Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, stated that, “This outstanding global recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and patient-centric care.”

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The rankings are based on a rigorous analysis of 5.26 million citations across 3,29,000 academic publications from 806 universities in Asia, underscoring the depth, quality and global relevance of PGI’s research output.

Sharing his perspective, Sanjeev Handa, head, Department of Dermatalagy, PGI, noted that this continued recognition reflected the relentless dedication, teamwork and academic rigour of the department.