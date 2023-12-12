Chandigarh philanthropist Brij Khanna passes away at 91

Chandigarh, December 11
A stalwart and revered figure, Brij Khanna, passed away at the age of 91. A visionary and philanthropist, Khanna’s demise marks the end of an era.
Alongside his father Durga Das Khanna, a freedom fighter and former Chairman of the Punjab Legislative Council, Khanna played a pivotal role in rebuilding their lives after the Partition.
After pursuing law, Khanna established a thriving legal practice, infusing it with a strong social dimension. In his later years, he devoted himself to supporting various educational and cultural institutions. He served as the chairman of Durga Das Foundation. His contributions extended to building significant associations with war veterans, historians, educationists and philanthropists.
Khanna is survived by his wife Shakti, sons Kapil and Atul, daughters-in-law Sonika and Sonali, and grandsons Rishabh, Ankrish, Rushil, and Aarush. His cremation will take place around 3.30 pm at Sector 25 on Tuesday.
