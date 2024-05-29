Chandigarh: Phone, cash snatched

Chandigarh: Two unidentified persons attacked a man and snatched his mobile phone and cash. Mohammad Umar of Dhanas reported that two miscreants hit him on the head and snatched his belongings near Milk Colony in Maloya. He was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS
Man arrested for snatching
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Ram Darbar resident for snatching a purse. Gulshan Kumar, a native of Bihar, reported that a scooter-borne man snatched his purse containing Rs 500 and documents in Sector 29. The police registered a case at the Industrial Area police station. During the investigation, Vishal (25) was arrested. TNS
Biker held for fake plates
Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police for riding a motorcycle bearing fake number plates. The police said Sameer, alias Sam, a resident of Panchkula, was apprehended at NIC, Mani Majra. TNS
Woman PO nabbed
Chandigarh: Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the UT police has arrested a 24-year-old woman, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in an NDPS case. Neha was arrested with 10 gram heroin in June 2019.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...