Chandigarh: Phone, cash snatched

Chandigarh: Two unidentified persons attacked a man and snatched his mobile phone and cash. Mohammad Umar of Dhanas reported that two miscreants hit him on the head and snatched his belongings near Milk Colony in Maloya. He was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Man arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Ram Darbar resident for snatching a purse. Gulshan Kumar, a native of Bihar, reported that a scooter-borne man snatched his purse containing Rs 500 and documents in Sector 29. The police registered a case at the Industrial Area police station. During the investigation, Vishal (25) was arrested. TNS

Biker held for fake plates

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police for riding a motorcycle bearing fake number plates. The police said Sameer, alias Sam, a resident of Panchkula, was apprehended at NIC, Mani Majra. TNS

Woman PO nabbed

Chandigarh: Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the UT police has arrested a 24-year-old woman, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in an NDPS case. Neha was arrested with 10 gram heroin in June 2019.

