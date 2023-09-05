Chandigarh: Phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched the mobile phone from a woman of Shahpur Colony, Sector 38 (West), near the Sector 25/38 (West) light point. The police have registered a case at the Maloya police station. TNS
Moot Court Competition
The 6th edition of Surana & Surana and UILS National Environmental Law Moot Court Competition concluded at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) at Panjab University. The competition took place over several days. The event concluded with the final rounds, where judges, including Alka Sarin, Punjab and Haryana HC judge, Reeta Kohli, NCLT member, PS Jaswal, VC, SRM-Sonepat, and advocates Vaibhav Sharma and Ishpuneet evaluated participants.
69th Colloquium lecture
The 69th colloquium lecture of Panjab University was delivered by educationist Prof Santoshi Halder from the University of Calcutta, who spoke on educational transformations. She attempted to churn the thought process related to the present education scenario and highlighted the need for this sector to reimagine and reinvent itself keeping in view the overall goals of creating a sustainable, inclusive and equitable society.
Awareness event on HIV/AIDS
An awareness programme on prevention of HIV/AIDS was organised by National Service Scheme at Ankur School, Sector 14. The objective was to educate people and students about preventing HIV. The event was started with an awareness rally followed by a stage play based on the theme HIV/AIDS awareness.
