Chandigarh plans mist fountains at major traffic junctions to curb air pollution

In a significant initiative to combat rising air pollution and improve ambient air quality, a team of engineers led by MC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora on Thursday conducted site inspections at various roundabouts across Chandigarh to explore suitable locations for installing mist fountains at busy traffic junctions.

The proposed mist fountain systems, under the provisions of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), aim to suppress airborne dust by settling suspended particulate matter, particularly at busy traffic intersections witnessing heavy vehicular movement. The initiative is expected to help reduce dust pollution and contribute towards creating a cleaner and healthier urban environment.

During the inspection, the engineering team assessed various locations, taking into consideration traffic density, site feasibility, available space and technical requirements for installation.

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh is exploring innovative and sustainable measures to control air pollution through targeted interventions at identified pollution hotspots.

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The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has already submitted a detailed action plan worth over Rs 54 crore under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) for the year 2026-27.

The projects will also include the upgradation of the Cremation Ground in Sector 25. The proposals have been submitted to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, which will subsequently forward them to the Ministry of Environment for the release of the required funds.

To reduce air pollution, the projects will cover the end-to-end paving of unpaved road shoulders, repair of damaged berms and footpaths that generate dust, mechanised vacuum sweeping of major roads, and water sprinkling using tertiary-treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs).

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The plan will also include the development of green buffers along Madhya Marg and other major corridors, besides dust-free improvements to parking areas and market spaces.

Major locations proposed to be covered under the projects include Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Himalaya Marg, Jan Marg, Vikas Marg, Industrial Area roads, Manimajra corridors and Transport Nagar. Major market parking areas will also be covered under the plan.