Chandigarh plans online admission for all classes in govt schools

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 7

The Chandigarh Education Department plans to introduce online admissions to all classes in government schools from the 2024-2025 academic session. The decision is expected to make the admission process in government schools more accessible, transparent and efficient.

Will make the process simpler The online admission system is expected to bring a positive impact on the overall education system, making it more accessible and efficient for everyone. It is expected to make the entire process much simpler for the parents and students. Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education, Chandigarh

The admission process in government schools is currently offline and often leads to long queues and chaos during the admission season. Presently, only admissions to Class XI in government schools take place through the online centralised admission mode. However, with the introduction of online admissions, the process will become more streamlined and hassle-free, saving both time and effort of the students and parents.

With the Education Department website indicating vacant seats in the government schools, the students will have a better understanding of the available options. Moreover, online application will also prevent any scope of favouritism or malpractice in the admission process.

The Education Department had also introduced an online admission system for the economically weaker section applicants in private schools at the entry-level class. The entire process was online, ensuring that the admission process was conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education, Chandigarh, said, "The decision to introduce online admission system for all classes in government schools is a much-needed step towards the modernisation of the education system. It is expected to bring a positive impact on the overall education system, making it more accessible and efficient for everyone. It is expected to make the entire process much simpler for the parents and students, reducing the stress and anxiety that often accompanies the admission season."

The online admission process will also help reduce the workload of the school staff, as they will no longer have to deal with admission paperwork. This will also help in reducing errors and discrepancies in the admission process, which is often a challenge in the manual system.

There are 113 government schools in Chandigarh. Of these, 43 are senior secondary schools, 54 high schools, 12 middle schools and four primary schools. The introduction of online admission in these schools will streamline the admission process, making it more convenient for the students and parents.