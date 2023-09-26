Chandigarh players shine in Asian Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Chandigarh players participating in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, have done the nation proud, with the Indian contingent claiming the sixth spot in the medals tally.

On Monday, the Indian shooting team clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 25-m rapid-fire pistol event. Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh’s scores added up to 1718. Although Indonesia had an identical score, the country’s fate was sealed, as India had a greater number of inner-10s on the scoresheet. Sidhu’s score after the two stages of the event was 582-18x. Adarsh’s 576-13x put him in 14th place, while Anish finished 21st with 560-14x. China won the competition with a massive new world record of 1765 points, while Korea came in second with 1734 hits.

Sidhu and Adarsh are both students of DAV College, Sector 10, and have bagged various medals at national and international events. Sidhu also finished fourth in the 25-m rapid-fire pistol men’s final shooting. Both Sidhu and Adarsh have also represented the Panjab University shooting teams in various inter-university tournaments and the Khelo India University Games.

Golden girl Amanjot

Amanjot Kaur scripted history as the Indian women’s team secured their maiden gold medal of the Asian Games. In the final, the Indian eves beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to snag the gold medal. All-rounder Amanjot was part of the Indian squad. A resident of Kharar (Mohali), Amanjot plays for the Punjab Cricket Association. She has also played for the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, in the past. Born to a carpenter, Amanjot played u-16 and u-19 cricket for Punjab before moving to Chandigarh. She served as the captain of the city’s u-23 and senior teams, but later returned to representing Punjab.

#Asian Games #China