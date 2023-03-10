Chandigarh: PO in drugs case caught after 7 yrs

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender, on the run for seven years, has been nabbed by the crime branch of the UT police. Jatinder Singh of Nawanshahr district was caught with 3-gm heroin in January 2015 and booked at the Sector 36 police station. He was declared a PO on March 30, 2016, and was arrested from Kajheri village on Thursday. TNS
Sec 37 resident dies by suicide
Chandigarh: A 52-year-old man died by suicide at his Sector 37 residence. Parmod Kumar was suffering from depression. Kumar left a suicide note in which he claimed his tenant was not paying rent for his booth and was harassing him. Inquest proceedings have been initiated. He is the brother-in-law of former city Mayor Ravikant Sharma. TNS
ESIC, cancer hospital ink pact
Chandigarh: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between AK Sharma, Regional Director, ESIC, Punjab, and Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer and Research Centre (Tata Memorial Centre), Mullanpur, Mohali, on Thursday for providing cashless cancer treatment to ESI beneficiaries of the Punjab region. It will benefit around 48 lakh ESI beneficiaries from across Punjab and Chandigarh. TNS
students shine in Maths contest
Chandigarh: As many as three students of Bhavan Vidyalaya were placed among top 100 students in the Stage II of the coveted Aryabhata Ganith Challenge (AGC)-2022 conducted by the CBSE. Aarush Singhal, Pranit, and Vandita were placed amongst the top 100 students in the national level of the competition. TNS
Academic conference
Chandigarh: Over 350 delegates attended Delcon-2023 organised at Chitkara University. The theme of the conference was ‘Technological Advancements in Current Times for the Benefit of Humanity’. TNS
Harneet wins tennis title
Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s Dr Harneet Singh won the men’s singles 35+ title during the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour (MT- 200), which concluded in Jalandhar. In the final, Harneet defeated Gaurav Triphati in straight sets (6-0, 6-1). Earlier, he was awarded walkover against Paramjeet Sihag and defeated Ravneet Singh (6-1, 6-1) before entering the final. TNS
Netball trials tomorrow
Chandigarh: The Netball Sports Promotion Association, Chandigarh, will organise trials to select local teams at The Tribune School, Sector 29, here, on March 11 (4pm). The selected teams will participate in the 1st Fast5 Senior National Netball Championship at Sisana, Haryana, from March 30 to April 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...