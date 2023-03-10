Chandigarh: PO in drugs case caught after 7 yrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender, on the run for seven years, has been nabbed by the crime branch of the UT police. Jatinder Singh of Nawanshahr district was caught with 3-gm heroin in January 2015 and booked at the Sector 36 police station. He was declared a PO on March 30, 2016, and was arrested from Kajheri village on Thursday. TNS

Sec 37 resident dies by suicide

Chandigarh: A 52-year-old man died by suicide at his Sector 37 residence. Parmod Kumar was suffering from depression. Kumar left a suicide note in which he claimed his tenant was not paying rent for his booth and was harassing him. Inquest proceedings have been initiated. He is the brother-in-law of former city Mayor Ravikant Sharma. TNS

ESIC, cancer hospital ink pact

Chandigarh: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between AK Sharma, Regional Director, ESIC, Punjab, and Dr Ashish Gulia, Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer and Research Centre (Tata Memorial Centre), Mullanpur, Mohali, on Thursday for providing cashless cancer treatment to ESI beneficiaries of the Punjab region. It will benefit around 48 lakh ESI beneficiaries from across Punjab and Chandigarh. TNS

students shine in Maths contest

Chandigarh: As many as three students of Bhavan Vidyalaya were placed among top 100 students in the Stage II of the coveted Aryabhata Ganith Challenge (AGC)-2022 conducted by the CBSE. Aarush Singhal, Pranit, and Vandita were placed amongst the top 100 students in the national level of the competition. TNS

Academic conference

Chandigarh: Over 350 delegates attended Delcon-2023 organised at Chitkara University. The theme of the conference was ‘Technological Advancements in Current Times for the Benefit of Humanity’. TNS

Harneet wins tennis title

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s Dr Harneet Singh won the men’s singles 35+ title during the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour (MT- 200), which concluded in Jalandhar. In the final, Harneet defeated Gaurav Triphati in straight sets (6-0, 6-1). Earlier, he was awarded walkover against Paramjeet Sihag and defeated Ravneet Singh (6-1, 6-1) before entering the final. TNS

Netball trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Netball Sports Promotion Association, Chandigarh, will organise trials to select local teams at The Tribune School, Sector 29, here, on March 11 (4pm). The selected teams will participate in the 1st Fast5 Senior National Netball Championship at Sisana, Haryana, from March 30 to April 2.

