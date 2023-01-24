Chandigarh: PO nabbed with pistol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Dhanas resident Sharik, alias Shann (34), a proclaimed offender, has been held with a pistol and two cartridges near the ISBT-43. He is a PO in two cases. tns

Man held with 236 liquor boxes

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a man for ferrying 236 boxes of illicit liquor in a truck. The suspect has been identified as Munna Kumar Chaudhary. Police said a truck was stopped at a checkpoint near Mandela light point, and during checking boxes of Royal Green Whisky, being smuggled to Bihar, were seized. During investigation, it was found a liquor contractor was part of the nexus, said police. TNS

Seniority list of CHB staff out

Chandigarh: UT Adviser-cum-CHB Chairman on Monday released a booklet containing the seniority list (as on January 1) of the board employees. He lauded the CHB for taking this progressive step towards bringing transparency in the organisational framework. TNS

Illegal vendors challaned

Chandigarh: The enforcement wing of the MC on Monday removed illegal vendors from Rock Garden and Sectors 17 and 19, while issuing challan to 92 of them during a day-long drive. A team led by inspector DP Singh and under the supervision of Joint Commissioner Pavitar Singh checked vending licences. Vendors who failed to produce the document and those squatting at unauthorised spaces were removed.