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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police 2nd in emergency response time nationally

Chandigarh Police 2nd in emergency response time nationally

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Nitin Jain
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Police ranks second in the country in responding to emergency calls, with its Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles reaching distress callers’ locations in average 4 minutes 28 seconds in September. Only Himachal Pradesh, with a response time of 4 minutes 4 seconds, fared better.

The data, shared by Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur with The Tribune, also shows a steady improvement in the response times. The average response time of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) -112 Chandigarh has dropped from 7 minutes 5 seconds in 2022 to 4 minutes 32 seconds in 2026 (till September), a cut of over 2.5 minutes, or about 36 per cent.

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It was 7 minutes 12 seconds in 2023, 6 minutes 27 seconds in 2024 and 5 minutes 25 seconds in 2025.

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According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data for January to July 2025, Chandigarh had topped the country with an average response time of 5.6 minutes, ahead of Uttar Pradesh at 6.83 minutes. The UT has since reduced its response time further.

The ERSS-112 is a pan-India, single-number system launched by the MHA. It combines Police (100), Fire (101) and Health/Ambulance (102/108) helplines into one platform for emergency assistance.

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From 2022 to September 2026, ERSS-112 Chandigarh received 13,97,336 calls, of which 4,73,901 were converted into cases requiring a response.

The system operates round the clock by a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) team of 21 personnel: six call takers, 10 police dispatchers, two fire dispatchers, two medical dispatchers and one disaster dispatcher.

Calls to 112 are routed to PCR vehicles deployed across the city. The fleet comprises 57 four-wheelers and 12 motorcycles. The computer-aided dispatch (CAD) sends the nearest unit to the location, while GPS trackers and mobile data terminals (MDTs) in the vehicles let the control room monitor and guide the personnel in real time. The PCR receives over 300 calls a day, ranging from street brawls and domestic disputes to accidents and robberies.

The PCR staff have also acted on the ground. On August 23, E-6 staff rescued a woman who had jumped into Dhanas Lake after threatening suicide. On April 29, E-41 and AMB-35 caught three snatching suspects near the Manimajra railway crossing within minutes of receiving the call and recovered Rs 3,000.

“Faster response means a life saved or a crime stopped. Chandigarh Police cares for its people and will always remain at their service, ensuring their safety and security besides maintaining law and order,” said DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda.

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