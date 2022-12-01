Chandigarh police announce Rs 30K reward on fraud accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

The UT police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 on a Burail resident, who is an accused in two GST fraud cases to the tune of Rs 5 crore being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing.

The police said the accused, Ishwar Chand, was involved in two cases of GST fraud that were registered in December 2019 and July 2021. The business activity was not carried out by the accused, and he acted as a bogus dealer by making bogus transactions of sales, the police said.

The accused also made transactions of supplies and collected tax but did not deposit the due tax of around Rs 5 crore with the government.