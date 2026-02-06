Chandigarh Police arrest five proclaimed offenders

Five proclaimed offenders have been arrested in a major crackdown led by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police today.

Advertisement

Three offenders were apprehended in cases of theft, Arms Act and NDPS Act. They were produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody. Two POs were nabbed in cheque-bounce cases registered under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The court released them on bail.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, cops from the Maloya police station apprehended one Dharampal with a prohibited knife, Raman Kumar for allegedly selling 52 quarters of illicit liquor and Rajan for gambling at a public place. Separate FIRs were registered against them.