DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police arrest five proclaimed offenders

Chandigarh Police arrest five proclaimed offenders

Three of them nabbed in cheque-bounce cases get bail

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Five proclaimed offenders have been arrested in a major crackdown led by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police today.

Advertisement

Three offenders were apprehended in cases of theft, Arms Act and NDPS Act. They were produced in court, which sent them to judicial custody. Two POs were nabbed in cheque-bounce cases registered under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The court released them on bail.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, cops from the Maloya police station apprehended one Dharampal with a prohibited knife, Raman Kumar for allegedly selling 52 quarters of illicit liquor and Rajan for gambling at a public place. Separate FIRs were registered against them.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts