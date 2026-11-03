Chandigarh police arrest Ranchi trader for routing ‘digital arrest’ scam money

The Cyber Crime Police have arrested a Ranchi-based businessman for allegedly allowing fraudsters use his company’s bank account to route money siphoned off from a senior citizen here in a “digital arrest” scam.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Anweshi (43), proprietor of Sparklers India. According to the complainant, she received WhatsApp voice and video calls on September 16-17 from persons posing as Chandigarh Police officials. They told her that her identity had been used to procure a SIM card in Jammu and Kashmir and that she was linked to hawala transactions and terror funding. Under pressure, she transferred Rs 47.80 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the callers. A case was registered on September 30 under Sections 308, 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The police said Rs 35,00,047 of the cheated amount landed in the Bank of India account of Sparklers India, Ranchi. During interrogation, Anweshi reportedly said his company was running at a loss. He said he met fraudsters in Noida and handed over his mobile phone, laptop, SIM card and access to the company’s bank account. From September 22 onwards, Rs 4 crore, including the money from this case, was allegedly transferred into the account. The police said the accused did so in exchange for a commission.