Chandigarh Police bust interstate drugs, arms nexus; 2 held

The operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has claimed to have busted an interstate nexus of drug peddlers and arms suppliers with the arrest of two persons.

The police also seized 517 gm of heroin, two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and Rs 20,000 in cash.

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The accused have been identified as Monu, a resident of EWS Colony, Maloya, and Sachin Shukla, a resident of Dhanas.

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Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Operations Cell, headed by Inspector Jaspal Singh, arrested Monu (23) on September 3 and recovered 517 gm of heroin, a country-made pistol, four live cartridges and Rs 20,000 in cash from him.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and Section 25(1-B)(a) of the Arms Act was registered against him.

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He was produced before a local court on September 4, which sent him to seven-day police custody.

The police said Monu disclosed during interrogation that he, along with his associate Sachin Shukla, was involved in supplying arms and drugs across Chandigarh and Mohali.

Acting on this disclosure, a police team apprehended Shukla on September 9 and seized a country-made pistol from him.

Hours after the Chandigarh Police claimed to have busted the nexus, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria reviewed the city’s anti-drug strategy at a high-level meeting.

He was informed that the police had identified 58 hotspots across Chandigarh. Chairing the meeting at the Chandigarh Police headquarters, Kataria directed the police to identify drug suppliers, peddlers and areas where drugs were being sold or used, and to take strict action against them.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, IGP Pushpendra Kumar, all SSPs, SPs, DSPs and SHOs of the city.

Kataria said if any negligence on the part of a police officer came to light, strict action would be taken against the erring officer as well.

The DGP stressed the need to strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) by inducting more police personnel, along with cyber experts, legal experts and experienced officers.

The Administrator directed that medical stores across the city be monitored more closely to prevent the sale of medicines containing addictive or controlled substances without valid prescriptions.

He suggested increased foot patrolling and surprise inspections in vulnerable areas to improve police presence and deter peddling.