Chandigarh Police chargesheets 9 in Sector 11 chemist shop cashier murder case

The Chandigarh Police have filed a chargesheet in District Court, Chandigarh, against nine accused in connection with the murder of Jankidas, a cashier at a chemist shop in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

Jankidas was murdered on June 13 when two masked men opened fire at him, firing 13 rounds from a pistol.

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The accused named in the chargesheet include Sunny Mehra, Amit Kumar, Aryan Sharma, Ramu and Akash Kumar.

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According to the chargesheet, three suspects arrived in Sector 11 on a motorcycle on the day of the incident. Two of them entered the shop, while the third accomplice waited outside on the motorcycle.

The two attackers stood near the counter for a few seconds before suddenly opening fire. The CCTV footage of the incident, which has been attached to the chargesheet, shows their movements before and after the shooting. The footage also shows the attackers fleeing the scene after the firing, while their accomplice waits outside in the parking area.

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All three suspects then fled on the motorcycle. The police later recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime from a garden in Sector 3, Chandigarh.

The police have also attached forensic reports confirming that the recovered Zigana pistol was allegedly used in the crime.

The chargesheet names 76 people as witnesses.