DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police constable dies by suicide at Sector 26 residence

Chandigarh Police constable dies by suicide at Sector 26 residence

Paramjeet Singh was under treatment for depression at a private hospital in Sector 32
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:25 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 54-year-old constable of Chandigarh Police died by suicide at his residence in the Police Lines, Sector 26, here on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Paramjeet Singh, a former Army man, was posted with the police band unit.

According to police, Singh had been undergoing treatment for depression at a private hospital in Sector 32. Investigators said he ended his life by hanging himself from a pipe in the storeroom of his government quarters. No suicide note was found.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Singh’s wife found him hanging in the storeroom.

Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

Advertisement

Police said there was no evidence of foul play. “He had been under treatment for depression and preliminary findings show it was case of suicide,” a senior official said.

He was known for discipline and a gentle nature. His colleagues expressed shock at the development.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts