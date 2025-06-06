Chandigarh Police constable dies by suicide at Sector 26 residence

A 54-year-old constable of Chandigarh Police died by suicide at his residence in the Police Lines, Sector 26, here on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Paramjeet Singh, a former Army man, was posted with the police band unit.

According to police, Singh had been undergoing treatment for depression at a private hospital in Sector 32. Investigators said he ended his life by hanging himself from a pipe in the storeroom of his government quarters. No suicide note was found.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Singh’s wife found him hanging in the storeroom.

Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

Advertisement

Police said there was no evidence of foul play. “He had been under treatment for depression and preliminary findings show it was case of suicide,” a senior official said.

He was known for discipline and a gentle nature. His colleagues expressed shock at the development.