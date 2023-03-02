Chandigarh Police constable gets bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, has granted bail to UT police constable Naresh, who was arrested in an alleged ASI recruitment scam.

Three men, including a constable with the Chandigarh Police, were held on the allegations of filing multiple applications for recruitment examination of ASI in December 2022. In September 2022, the Chandigarh Police had advertised vacancies for 49 ASI posts after a gap of 13 years and in response, 15,802 applications were received.

The police arrested the accused after registering an FIR for the offences punishable under Sections 419, 420, 511, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Terminder Singh and Abhey Joshi, counsels for the accused, argued that a chargesheet against the accused had already been filed in the case. They said the accused had been falsely implicated in case and he had been in judicial custody since December 7, 2022. Two other accused had already been granted bail in the case. After hearing of the arguments, the court granted bail to the accused.