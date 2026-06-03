Chandigarh police crack blind robbery case in 24 hours, 3 'seasoned' criminals held

In a swift crackdown on street crime, Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested three men, who were seasoned criminals, for robbing a parcel delivery worker at knifepoint near Hallo Majra, cracking the blind case within 24 hours of its registration.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal alias Ajay (28) of Ramdarbar Phase 1, Vinit alias Binni (28) of Sector 25, and Abhi alias Lala alias Avi (25) of Indra Awas Colony, Ramdarbar Phase 1 — all residents of Chandigarh.

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The victim, Jitender Singh (of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran), was on his bicycle making a parcel delivery near Guru Ravidass Gurudwara Sahib, Hallo Majra, at around 4.15 pm on June 1 when three men arrived on a scooter. Two of them accosted him — one pinning his hands while another pressed a kitchen knife against him and yanked a black purse from his back pocket. The purse contained Rs 3,200 in cash, a copy of his Aadhaar Card and a PAN Card copy. The trio sped away on their Activa before Singh could raise an alarm.

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A case was registered at Police Station Sector 31 under Sections 309(4), 3(5) and 317(2) BNS (FIR No. 89, dated June 2). A police team led by Inspector Hariom Sharma, SHO PS-31, swung into action and nabbed all three accused by the morning of June 3. During searches, police recovered the Activa (CH01CH9553) used in the crime, the kitchen knife, the victim's black leather purse with his PAN card copy, and residual cash of Rs 200 from two of the accused.

The operation was carried out under the directions of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and the close guidance of SP City Priyanka and the supervision of SDPO (South) Gurjeet Kaur.

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SEASONED OFFENDERS

Police records reveal that all three carry prior criminal antecedents at PS Sector 31. Vinit alias Binni alone has five previous FIRs against him, including a case under Section 307 IPC (attempt to murder) registered in 2019. Vishal alias Ajay has two active cases including one under the Arms Act. Abhi alias Lala has prior cases of snatching and theft dating to 2017.

All three have been produced before the competent court.

DGP’S REACTION

Commending the team, Director General of Police Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said the police acted with speed and precision to ensure that those who prey on hardworking citizens are swiftly brought to justice. “Such elements will not be allowed to create an atmosphere of fear on the streets of Chandigarh,” he told The Tribune.