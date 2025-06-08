DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police crack whip on drunken drivers, issue 56 challans in 2 days

Chandigarh Police crack whip on drunken drivers, issue 56 challans in 2 days

Special checkpoints are now being regularly set up at key locations across Panchkula
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:04 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
On the directives of Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, the Panchkula Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on drink-driving offences to enhance road safety and reduce accidents. Special checkpoints are now being regularly set up at key locations across Panchkula city.

Traffic SHO Inspector Sunil Kumar stated that during checks carried out on Friday and Saturday nights, over 900 motorists were tested using alco-sensors. Of these, 56 were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, and were immediately issued challans.

The police are not limiting their checks to private vehicles alone — heavy vehicle drivers, including truck operators, are also being screened using breathalysers to ensure road safety across all categories of traffic.

ACP Traffic, Sukar Pal Singh, issued a stern warning to all motorists, stressing that drink-driving is not just a legal offence but also a grave threat to public safety. “Those who drive under the influence not only endanger their own lives but also pose a serious risk to others on the road,” he said.

He urged all drivers to act responsibly and never drive after consuming alcohol, underlining that responsible driving is crucial for the safety of everyone on the road.

