Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Chandigarh, March 10
A day after UT DGP Praveer Ranjan’s standing order regarding appointment of inspectors and ranks below surfaced, the Police Department today stated the authority to transfer personnel had not been changed from what existed before.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chandigarh Police, stated the Police Establishment Board dealt with transfers and postings of personnel and the UT SSP remained a member of the board. No such orders changing these powers of the UT SSP had been issued, said the PRO. The March 3 orders stated there was a need to lay down various aspects of establishment matters in the UT police holistically and systematically.
