Chandigarh Police on Tuesday detained Haryana Congress leaders and MLAs, including state in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state president Rao Narender Singh.

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As many as 20 leaders were detained in Sector 9 while marching towards the Haryana Governor's residence (Raj Bhavan) to protest and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The Congress leaders were taken in two different buses. Some Congress MLAs, led by Ashok Arora, refused to board the police bus and staged a sit-in on the road. Police later forcibly removed them and escorted them onto the bus.