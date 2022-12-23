Chandigarh police dispose of Rs 5-crore drugs

Chandigarh, December 22
The Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) of the Chandigarh Police disposed of around 131 kg of drugs, 805 injections and 950 capsules seized under 83 cases registered in the city under the NDPS Act.
The police said the market value of the drugs was around Rs 5 crore.
The drugs, including heroin, charas, poppy husk, ganja, Ice and banned injections and capsules, were disposed of under the supervision of the SSP Headquarter and Crime Manoj Kumar Meena in an incinerator at M/s Rainbow Environments Pvt Limited, Sector 69, Mohali. The drugs seized from peddlers were lying in malkhanas of the city police stations.
