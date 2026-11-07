Chandigarh Police elevates 10 sub-inspectors

Ten Sub-Inspectors of the Chandigarh Police (Executive Cadre) have been granted the local rank of Inspector with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the UT Police Department on Friday.

The promotions have been made in terms of provisions of Punjab Police Rules 13.2A.

Those granted the rank are SI Naveen, in-charge of Police Post, Sector 61, SI Suneel Kumar, in-charge of Police Post, Sector 22; SI Mohan Kashyap, in-charge of Police Post, Neelam; SI Sanjay Dutt, in-charge of Police Post, Panjab University and SI Yashpal Singh, in-charge of Police Post, Dadu Majra.

Also elevated are SI Partibha Kumari, posted at Police Station, Sector 34; SI Naveen, in-charge of Police Post, Burail; SI Pragati, posted in the CRU; SI Sundari, in-charge of Police Post, PGI, and SI Babita Bai, in-charge of Police Post, Bapu Dham.

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The order, however, makes it clear that the officers will not get any monetary benefits of the higher rank and cannot claim seniority on the basis of this "fortuitous promotion".

It also states that they will be liable to be reverted to their substantive rank of Sub-Inspector without the issuance of any show-cause notice if their work deteriorates, or if a departmental inquiry is ordered against them or they are found involved in any criminal case or objectionable activities.