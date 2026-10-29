Chandigarh Police file chargesheet in Manimajra dental clinic burglary case

Chandigarh Police has filed a chargesheet against two persons, Nitesh Sahni, 21, a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali, and Simran, 24, a resident of Patti village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, in connection with the burglary of a dental clinic in Manimajra in August 2026.

The case was registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Manimajra police station on August 17, following a complaint by Manpreet Singh Walia, a resident of MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula.

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Walia told the police that he ran a dental clinic in the name of Life Care Dental Clinic at NAC, Manimajra, Chandigarh.

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On August 17, 2026, when he reached his clinic at about 11.30 am, he noticed that the lock of the drawer in his office had been broken and the articles kept inside were scattered.

On further checking, he noticed that the glass pane of the rear-side window had been removed and was lying on the iron cover of the AC.

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He found two gold coins, one weighing 1 gram and the other 2 grams, cash amounting to Rs 12.75 lakh and the cheque book of his clinic's Axis Bank account missing.

The cash had been kept at the clinic due to ongoing construction work at his residence.

During the investigation, Nitesh Sahni was arrested from the Gobindpura Road area near Uppal Marble, close to a private school in Manimajra. The police said they recovered Rs 4.3 lakh, along with the complainant's Aadhaar card, visiting cards and other documents, from him.

The second accused, Simran, was arrested near Children Park, Gobindpura. The police claimed that Rs 1.1 lakh and other documents were recovered from her.