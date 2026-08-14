Chandigarh Police issue I-Day traffic advisory; check diversions, alternative routes

Traffic movement in and around Chandigarh is likely to be regulated, restricted and diverted at several locations on August 15 in view of special law and order arrangements, Chandigarh Traffic Police said in an advisory on Friday.

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Commuters have been asked to avoid the Burail Jail Road barrier (Sector 50/51), Mataur barrier (Sector 51/52), Kajheri Chowk (Sector 52/53) and adjoining roads, and to use alternative routes.

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The public has been advised to plan journeys, follow the directions of traffic personnel on the roads, and check real-time updates on Chandigarh Traffic Police's social media handles -- X and Instagram (@trafficchd) and Facebook (@ChandigarhTrafficPolice).

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Meanwhile, the police have beefed up the security cover around the Parade Ground, the venue of the main Independence Day function, and Punjab and Haryana Lok Bhawans, the venue for the “At Home” receptions, on August 15, both of which will bring extensive traffic curbs across the city.

In Panchkula, the police have deployed 655 personnel and set up 31 special checkpoints across the district ahead of the 80th Independence Day, on the directions of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain.

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DCP Aditi Singh said the checkpoints have been set up at inter-state borders, urban areas and near programme venues, with increased vehicle and person checking. She said all Station House Officers are conducting flag marches in their areas, and surveillance has been stepped up at markets, public places and sensitive locations.

A dog squad carried out a search and security check at the programme venue in Kalka today, and a separate checking operation was conducted at Kalka railway station, where passengers were also briefed on security precautions, Aditi said.

Police appealed to the public not to touch unattended or suspicious objects and to report anything suspicious immediately.

Nain extended Independence Day greetings to district residents and appealed for cooperation with security guidelines to ensure peaceful celebrations.