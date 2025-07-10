Chandigarh Police nab 4 after dramatic chase in Sector 50

Chandigarh Police today arrested four young men — Amarveer Singh (18), a resident of Sector 35C; Tushar Shah (20), a resident of Sector 45; Lakhwinder Singh (22), a resident of Sector 45; and Abhinav Singh (18), a resident of Sector 44C — after a high-speed pursuit and a physical confrontation in the jungle area near Victoria Enclave, Sector 50.

The incident occurred around 3.15 pm when Constable Inder Pal of Police Station, Sector 49, on routine patrol duty in his private vehicle, spotted a suspicious car with four occupants parked in a secluded jungle patch. Recognising the potential threat, Pal returned to the station and brought back reinforcements, including Constable Anil Mor.

On seeing the police, the youths attempted to flee at high speed, heading deeper into the jungle near the Sector 50 Sports Complex. During the pursuit, the suspects' car rammed into the constables’ vehicle in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to escape. Despite the collision and ensuing scuffle — during which the officers sustained injuries — the police successfully overpowered and arrested all four individuals on the spot.

An FIR has been registered under multiple Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including charges of endangering public safety, assault on public servants, and criminal conspiracy.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that two of the accused have prior criminal records in Punjab under the Arms Act and the Prisons Act.

Officials have ordered a medical examination and not ruling out the possibility of drug abuse during the incident. Further investigation is ongoing.