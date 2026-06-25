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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Police nab AC mechanic in extortion case

Chandigarh Police nab AC mechanic in extortion case

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The UT police have arrested a man in an extortion case.

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The suspect has been identified as Jaskarn Singh, alias Karn, (21), a native of Dhanaula in Barnala, Punjab, and residing in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He worked as an AC mechanic.

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In a complaint to the police, a city jeweller had stated that he had received a threatening WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 lakh in extortion money in the name of gangster Goldy Dhillon.

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A case was registered against an unidentified person at the Sector 17 police station on June 20. The police arrested the suspect.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was facing financial difficulties. After watching videos related to the recent firing incident at the Sector 11 medical hall, he came up with a plan to extort money by sending threatening messages in the gangster’s name, said the police. The suspect had looked up the Internet and obtained mobile numbers of four jewellers.

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Two mobile phones used in the commission of the offence have been recovered.

He was produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day custody.

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