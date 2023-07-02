Chandigarh police nabbed 68 POs in June

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

The UT police arrested 68 proclaimed offenders (POs) in the month of June.

While the PO and Summon Staff nabbed 27 offenders, teams of various police station caught 41 persons.

In addition, the UT police registered a total of 16 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 35 under the Excise Act, during a special drive against drug peddlers and liquor smugglers during the month gone by.

The police recovered 409.275-gm heroin, 250-gm charas, 7.064-kg ganja and 16 banned vials from the suspects nabbed under the NDPS Act. In 35 excise cases, a total of 21,356 liquor bottles, 1,376 halves and 49,057 quarters of country and English liquor were recovered by teams of different police stations.

Besides, the police claimed to have solved 40 cases of theft with the arrest of 44 persons, seven cases of snatching with the arrest of nine and six cases of burglary with the arrest of seven persons.